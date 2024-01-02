Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguía, known for lending her voice to Mama Coco in Pixar's beloved movie Coco, is no more. She was 90. Mexico’s National Fine Arts Institute announced Murguía’s passing, but refrained from disclosing the cause of her demise. Her portrayal in Coco not only resonated with audiences worldwide but also spotlighted her talent, making her passing a poignant moment for the film community and her fans. Coco Lee, Hong Kong Singer and Disney Star, Dies at 48.

Ana Ofelia Murguía No More:

Ana Ofelia Murguía, the Mexican actress best known for voicing Disney's ‘Coco’ has passed away at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/bUTX0I23Ca — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2024

Mexico’s National Fine Arts Institute Post:

Con profunda tristeza lamentamos el sensible deceso de la primera actriz Ana Ofelia Murguía, quien formaba parte del elenco estable de la @CNTeatromx del #INBAL y cuya trayectoria artística fue vital para las artes escénicas de México. Enviamos condolencias y abrazamos con… pic.twitter.com/BnEkpxG4k2 — Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (@bellasartesinba) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)