Hong Kong-born Coco Lee died at 48 following a suicide that left her in a coma. According to Lee's elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee's Facebook posts, the singer suffered from depression for a few years and tried to take her own life on June 9 (Sunday). The Mulan singer died in Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong. K-Pop Star Goo Hara’s Death: Why Are Korean Pop Stars Becoming Vulnerable to Suicide?.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

