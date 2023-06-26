Angela Bassett will be awarded an honorary Oscar at the Governors Award 2023. She has put on inspiring performances throughout the years and touched people with her acting of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the film at the Oscars 2023. Oscars 2023: Video of Angela Bassett's Disappointed Expression After Losing Best Supporting Actress Award to Jamie Lee Curtis is Going Viral.

View Angela Bassett Update:

Angela Bassett is set to receive a honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards. “Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.” pic.twitter.com/gANXs4rb7j — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 26, 2023

