Angela Bassett was nominated for her fabulous performance in the Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars 2023 in the Best Supporting Actress category. However, she lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and the actress' disappointed expression says it all when the winner was announced. The video of which is going viral right now. Oscars 2023: From Everything Everywhere All At Once, RRR to The Elephant Whisperers, Here's Where You Can Watch 95th Academy Award-Winning Movies Online in India.

Check It Out:

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Here's the Full Video:

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once.' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/1H3tJEmgGF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

