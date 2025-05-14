Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, playing a supporting role as Riri Williams - a tech genius who crafts armour reminiscent of Iron Man’s. Now, the character is set to headline her own Disney+ series, Ironheart, created by Chinaka Hodge and executive-produced by Ryan Coogler. The recently released trailer presents the show as a high-stakes heist thriller. Riri is recruited by Anthony Ramos’ villainous character, The Hood - who wields dark magical powers - unwittingly aiding his criminal exploits. However, she soon leverages her technological prowess to outmanoeuvre him. The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jim Rash, the latter reprising his cameo role from Captain America: Civil War. ‘Wonder Man’, ‘Ironheart’, ‘Marvel Zombies’ and More – Marvel Releases Unseen Footage of Its Upcoming Disney+ Shows of 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of 'Ironheart':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)