Disney has unveiled the lineup of honorees for this year's Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, set for August 11 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Renowned personality Ryan Seacrest will host the event, recognising exceptional visionaries and talent who have significantly contributed to various fields within the Disney realm. Among the distinguished recipients are Angela Bassett, Colleen Atwood, Joe Rodhe, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Martha Blanding, James L Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, and John Williams. Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Tina Turner As She Ignites the Stage With Fiery 'Flowers' Performance (Watch Videos). Disney Legends Awards Ceremony 2024 Miley Cyrus to be honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 event on August 11th. pic.twitter.com/eaBbQJBrYK — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)