Director Asghar Farhadi's acclaimed film A Hero was the subject of an alleged plagiarism charge made by his former student Azadeh Masihzadeh. She claimed that the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker's movie A Hero was based on the documentaries she made during a filmmaking workshop held by Farhadi in 2014. The allegations led an Iranian Court to open proceedings in March 2022. After 2 years, the courts issued a verdict rejecting the accusations as baseless, clearing Farhadi of the blame and putting an end to Masihzadeh's legal action. A Hero: Asghar Farhadi Found Guilty of Plagiarism; Oscar-Winning Iranian Filmmaker Could Face Prison-Time.

Asghar Farhadi Cleared of A Hero Plagiarism Allegations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IndieWire (@indiewire)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)