The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi was earlier accused of plagiarisation with respect to his 2021 film A Hero. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, According to Iranian court's judgement, Asghar Farhadi is found guilty of stealing the premise for his new film, A Hero, from the documentary, All-Winners All Losers, made by Azadeh Masihzadeh, a former film student of Farhadi’s.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Oscar-winning Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Found Guilty of Plagiarizing Idea for ‘A Hero’ https://t.co/Ff5PiXaicL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 5, 2022

