If you haven't already been impressed with the first trailer of James Cameron's upcoming Pandora-based magnum opus, Avatar: Fire and Ash, be prepared to have your mind blown by the new trailer that dropped on September 25. The new trailer is more action-packed, showcases more of the awesome beasts of Pandora, more underwater sequences and more new locales. The third Avatar film would see Jake Sully and his family take on the Ash People clan, led by Oona Chaplin's Varang, who also seemed to have joined hands with the very persistent humans, led by a never-dying Colonel Miles Quaritch. The film is scheduled to release on December 19, 2025. ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Trailer: James Cameron Reveals Stunning Visuals, Unseen Pandora Zones and New Villains (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash':

