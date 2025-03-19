Pixar’s upcoming animated film, Elio, has unveiled a new trailer on March 19, 2025. The trailer offers a vibrant and entertaining glimpse into the story of a boy with a vivid imagination, a fascination for aliens, and no friends, who gets abducted by an alien organisation. There, he befriends an alien monster named Gordon. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, Elio is set to hit theatres on June 20, 2025. Elio Teaser Trailer: Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett’s Animated Film Promises a Thrilling Intergalactic Adventure (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of 'Elio':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)