The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived online, and as expected, James Cameron's third instalment in the high-budget sci-fi adventure saga delivers breathtaking visuals on an epic scale. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, joined once more by their family from The Way of Water. The preview teases their journey through stunning new environments - including volcanic landscapes - alongside fresh romantic entanglements and conflicts, while showcasing even more of Pandora's extraordinary flora and fauna. Naturally, the relentless human forces return, still led by Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch. We also get to see quite enough of the new villain, portrayed by Game of Thrones' fame Oona Chaplin. ‘Avatar 3’: First Look of Antagonist and Leader of Ash Clan Varang in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Unveiled, To Be Played by Oona Chaplin.

Watch the Trailer of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash':

