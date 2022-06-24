Beanie Feldstein has starred in movies like Lady Bird, Booksmart, What We Do In The Shadows and more. She had been dating her longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts who is a producer and now they are finally engaged! Beanie shared a post on Instagram captioned, "i do, bon.", with pictures of Bonnie proposing on her knees with a ring. Beanie Feldstein To Star in First-Ever Revival of the Broadway Musical ‘Funny Girl’!

