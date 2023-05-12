Who's ready for some juicy updates of the movie Beetlejuice 2? If you're smiling than we bet this new is for you. According to reports, Monica Bellucci is in talks to join the Tim Burton directed upcoming film. Monica joins is expected to join returning cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and newcomers Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. Word is Bellucci will play Keaton’s wife in the follow-up while Ryder is playing the mother to Ortega’s character. Storyline is under wraps. Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega's Horror Comedy to Release in Theatres on This Date - Check Inside!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Monica Bellucci will play Beetlejuice’s wife in Tim Burton’s ‘BEETLEJUICE 2’. pic.twitter.com/mJY4Cxz3EP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 11, 2023

Check Out Another Tweet Here:

Catherine O’Hara will return as Delia Deetz in ‘BEETLEJUICE 2’.https://t.co/bWJp3QjnWb pic.twitter.com/PicmGOOKDd — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 11, 2023

