Beetlejuice 2 is finally coming out as the film has received a release date. The movie starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and more, will release in theatres on September 6, 2024. The sequel will once more be directed by Tim Burton and will release 36 years after the first film. Beetlejuice 2: Jenna Ortega Confirmed to Play Lydia's Daughter in Tim Burton's Film.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘BEETLEJUICE 2’, starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega, releases on September 6, 2024. See what other movies just got release dates: https://t.co/a8JRoNqOAj pic.twitter.com/G3LDdnjDU0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 9, 2023

