Escape Room is back and this time the game will unapologetically brutal. The champions of the past games suck back into the maze of puzzles and dangers. But this time escape seems impossible. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions will release in July and is directed by Adam Robitel. It stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero.

Check out the trailer of Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

