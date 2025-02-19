Following podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial joke on India’s Got Latent and the backlash that ensued, Samay Raina removed all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel. Amid this controversy, it has now come to light that comedian Harsh Gujral has also taken down episodes of The Escape Room from YouTube. The show, known for its dark humour, features a confession box segment where participants make shocking revelations. Additionally, the official Instagram page of The Escape Room India, which has 34.3K followers, has been made private. However, a few promo videos of the show are still available on Harsh’s official Instagram page. Meanwhile, regarding Ranveer’s ongoing case, the Supreme Court has barred Ranveer and his associates from airing any content on YouTube or other audio-visual platforms until further notice. The court has also restricted him from leaving the country without permission. ‘Height of Stupidity’: Dhruv Rathee Criticises Supreme Court Order Seizing Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport After 'India’s Got Latent' Controversy.

Harsh Gujral Deletes ‘The Escape Room’ From YouTube

‘The Escape Room’ Instagram Page

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@theescaperoomindia)

