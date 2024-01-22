Throngs of Palestinian supporters, fueled by righteous anger were spotted at Main Street in Park City, protesting during the Sundance Film Festival. Stars Melissa Barrera and Indya Moore were also captured at the protest, surged onto the sidewalk, their voices resonating through the heart of the festival with chants of "Free Palestine" and "Stop the Genocide". This powerful protest, aimed at drawing attention to the ongoing human rights crisis, served as a stark reminder of the world's injustices. Noah Schnapp, an Israel Supporter, Is Now Asking for 'Peace' In His New Video on Palestine Crisis - WATCH!

Melissa Barrera Joins Pro-Palestinian Protesters:

(WATCH) Melissa Barrera joins pro-Palestine demonstration at #Sundance. Almost 100 people have shown up to march on Main Street pic.twitter.com/GXGJkXvos3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 21, 2024

