Fans of Stephen King rejoice as there is a new adaptation over the horizon. Firestarter starring Zac Efron has dropped its first trailer. The movie sees father protect his daughter from government agents after she develops pyrokinesis. The movie releases on May 13, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)