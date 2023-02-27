(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Fubar Teaser: Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back and Ready for Action with Guns Blazing in His First TV Series on Netflix! (Watch Video)
Fubar is an eight-episode series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, alongside Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster and more. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 25.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 27, 2023 09:31 PM IST