Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in this new trailer of his TV series Fubar! This is his first TV series which shows what happens when a father and daughter discover their entire relationship was built on a lie and that both of them are CIA operatives. When the two later join forces, it unravels themes of family dynamics with loads of action and comedy. Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils a Color-changing BMW at CES.

Watch Fubar Teaser Here:

