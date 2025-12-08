In a major development in the entertainment industry, Netflix announced its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery for USD 82.7 billion, including debt. The deal is one of the largest media transactions in recent times and could potentially change the global entertainment landscape. On Monday (December 8), Paramount Skydance launched a USD 108.4 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery after the company rejected its earlier offer and made a deal with Netflix. The streaming giant had secured a USD 72 billion agreement for the business. Paramount has submitted several proposals to Warner Bros since September 2025, but its bids were consistently rejected. With the current deal, Paramount has made an offer of USD 30 per share, exceeding Netflix's earlier USD 28 per share bid. US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday (December 9), "The Netflix-Warner Bros combo could raise the market share concerns and he would have say on the deal." The hostile move by Paramount means that the competition for Warner Bros Discovery is not over. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. for USD 82.7 Billion; ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Superman’, ‘Batman’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Friends’, ‘The Conjuring’, ‘Scooby-Doo’ Now Under Its Control.

Paramount Launches Hostile Bid for Warner Bros With USD 108.4 Billion Offer After Netflix’s USD 82.7 Billion Offer

Paramount has launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery valued at around $108 BILLION. This follows the recent announcement of Netflix’s takeover deal for the company, valued at $72 BILLION. (https://t.co/MLmwIw3iGd) pic.twitter.com/bJy6SF5z2W — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X account of Pop Base), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

