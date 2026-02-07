Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called for an immediate ban on actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film, Ghooskhor Pandat, alleging that the movie’s title and content are derogatory toward the Brahmin community. In a strongly worded statement on social media, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister argued that the film promotes caste-based hatred and risks disturbing social harmony. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, she wrote, "t is a matter of great sadness and concern that for some time now, not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in films, the 'Pandit' has been insulted and disrespected across the country by portraying them as bribe-takers, and this has caused immense anger among the entire Brahmin community. Our party also strongly condemns this. The BSP demands that the central government immediately ban this casteist film (web series), "Bhuskhor Pandit." Furthermore, the filing of an FIR by the Lucknow police in this regard is an appropriate step." ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Controversy: Protests Erupt Over Title of Manoj Bajpayee’s Upcoming Netflix Film; Effigies Burnt in Prayagraj and Indore.

Former UP CM Mayawati Stands Up for Brahmins Amid ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Row – View Post

यह बड़े दुख व चिन्ता की बात है कि पिछले कुछ समय से अकेले यू.पी. में ही नहीं बल्कि अब तो फिल्मों में भी ’पंडत’ को घूसखोर आदि बताकर पूरे देश में जो इनका अपमान व अनादर किया जा रहा है तथा जिससे समूचे ब्राह्मण समाज में इस समय ज़बरदस्त रोष व्याप्त है, इसकी हमारी पार्टी भी कड़े शब्दों… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 6, 2026

