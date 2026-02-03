Netflix unveiled its entertainment slate for 2026, announcing a long list of films and web series. The streaming giant also announced Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai and dropped a teaser for the show. The brief preview, shared across Netflix’s social media platforms, introduces a narrative centred on emotional depth and interpersonal relationships. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the teaser’s atmospheric visuals and melodic score hint at a contemporary romantic drama. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Malik and Zoya Afroz, the show is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under Juggernaut Productions and directed by Kapil Sharma. An official release date for Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai has not yet been confirmed, but the announcement has already generated significant buzz among fans. ‘Ikka’ First Look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Reunite After 29 Years for Intense Courtroom Drama on Netflix (Watch Teaser).

Watch the Teaser of ‘Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

