Spotted out in public for the first time in quite a while, legendary actor Gene Hackman was seen running errands at the age of 93. Being reclusive in recent years, these are first photos of him clicked in a really long time. The Superman actor still seemed fit, and looked quite healthy in the clicks. Gene Hackman Birthday Special: 11 Movie Quotes of the Superman Actor That Are So Razor-Sharp It Hurts! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Gene Hackman's Recent Photos:

New photos of Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman have been released. He is currently 93-years-old. These are the first photos of him in years. pic.twitter.com/5pn1wXN81w — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)