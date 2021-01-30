A persistently great actor, there is no role, no genre that feels like an impossibility for the legendary Gene Hackman. He has been wonderful as a conflicted protagonist, he has been chilling as an antagonist, he is scene-stealing in a supporting capacity and he can do both serious and comedy with great dexterity. Hackman is so wonderful that he can elevate a perfectly average fare like Heartbreakers to immensely watchable. Clint Eastwood Birthday Special: 5 Awesome Movies Directed by the Hollywood Legend That You Should Not Miss!

Some of his best performances come in films like Bonnie & Clyde, The French Connection (for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor), I Never Sang for My Father, The Conversation, Mississippi Burning, The Poseidon Adventure, Superman quadrilogy, Hoosiers, Unforgiven (for which he won his second Oscar), The Royal Tenenbaums among others. After the 2004 film Welcome to Mooseport, Hackman took retirement from acting, robbing us of an opportunity to see this wonderful performer in a movie after that.

On the occasion of his birthday, we look at 11 popular movie quotes of his that are sharp, sassy and darkly witty!

A Better Popeye Than That Spinach-Munching Sailor!

Gene Hackman in The French Connection

Should Use This In The Next Team Meet!

Gene Hackman in Crimson Tide

A Collective Burn!

Gene Hackman in No Way Out

The Question Here Is, Whose Henhouse?

Gene Hackman in The Quick and The Dead

Every Political Megalomaniac's Formula!

Gene Hackman in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

A Cool Threat!

Gene Hackman in Class Action

Deep. And Morbid!

Gene Hackman in The Conversation

On Second Thoughts... He Could Be Right...

Gene Hackman in Get Shorty

Yes Sir!

Gene Hackman in Behind Enemy Lines

So Much For Raising Goody Two-Shoes

Gene Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums

On January 30, 2020, Gene Hackman is turning 91. We wish this amazing actor and novelist Many Many Happy Returns of the Day, and hope he follows Joe Pesci's footsteps and come out of his retirement for one more hurrah!

