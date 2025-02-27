Legendary actor Gene Hackman, renowned for his iconic roles in Bonnie and Clyde, The French Connection and The Royal Tenenbaums, tragically passed away at the age of 95. He was found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog at New Mexico residence on February 26. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican website, police have not yet suspected foul play as they continue their investigation. Hackman, who first married Faye Maltese, had three children—Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jea and Leslie Anne Hackman. The cause of death remains undetermined. Biff Wiff Aka Gary Crotty Dies Due to Cancer; Actor Was Popular for His Role in ‘I Think You Should Leave’ – Reports.

Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy Betsy Arakawa & Their Dog Found Dead

