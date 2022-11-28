With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery having its limited domestic release over the weekend, the Netflix release ended up making quite the huge splash at the box office. With many fans unhappy at Netflix's decision to release the film only in 700 screens for a week, they didn't shy away from showcasing their disappointment online. Here are some of the best reactions we could find online. Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery New Trailer Out! Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn’s Whodunnit To Release on Netflix on December 23 (Watch Video).

Box Office Smash...

Glass Onion would’ve been a box office smash if it had a traditional theatrical release. https://t.co/xs71Z1IkLd — ahmad (@thisisnotahmad) November 24, 2022

The Bags Have Been Fumbled...

Netflix when GLASS ONION is rocking at ~$3 million per day at the box office despite only putting it in under 700 screens and are taking it away on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/HFnqUWxasF — Evan (@EvanXDuckett) November 28, 2022

Why!

I’ll never forgive Netflix for not letting me watch Glass Onion in a theater, I went to see Knives Out THREE times in theaters WHY do they hate money pic.twitter.com/28HNf1dD8o — José María Luna (@JoseMLuna) November 24, 2022

Serious Legs...

GLASS ONION really played for our theater. Very crowded, and every time the film turned some new clever narrative corner, the audience applauded. This would have had serious legs if Netflix left it in theaters. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 26, 2022

The Netflix Logo on the Big Screen Surely Might Have Been a Trip...

Just watched Glass Onion at AMC and when the Netflix logo popped up someone went "What the fuck..." and everyone laughed god I love the movies. — Mia Moore (@StopTweetingMia) November 24, 2022

Insane!

Can imagine Glass Onion would've easily made $500 million worldwide had it gotten a proper theatrical release. Insane bag fumble from Netflix. https://t.co/yXSMpnXmVt — jacob (@LongMacVampyr) November 26, 2022

