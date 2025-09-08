Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third film in Rian Johnson's Benoit Blanc murder-mystery franchise, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12, 2025. The film, like its predecessors, features a star-studded ensemble including Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig returning as Blanc. The first teaser for Wake Up Dead Man has been released, and it shows Blanc solving the near-impossible murder of a priest. ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’: Jeremy Renner Shares How the Cast of His New Film Helped Him Recover From Accident.

Watch the Teaser of 'Wake Up Dead Man':

