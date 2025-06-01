Netflix unveiled the first official teaser for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery during its TUDUM 2025 event, confirming Daniel Craig's return as the brilliant detective Benoit Blanc. The brief footage hints at a church-based crime at the heart of Blanc's latest case while showcasing the film's star-studded ensemble cast. This third instalment in the critically acclaimed Knives Out franchise, once again helmed by writer-director Rian Johnson, is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 12, 2025. Knives Out Movie Review: A Brilliant Murder Mystery Anchored by Daniel Craig's Exemplary Performance.

Watch Date Announcement Teaser of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery':

