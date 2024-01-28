Paul Mescal has been enlisted to portray William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's forthcoming adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel, Hamnet. According to Vogue, Mescal's inclusion as the renowned playwright underscores his commitment to the project, disclosed in April 2023. Joining Mescal in the cast is Jessie Buckley from Fargo. However, details regarding the remaining cast members remain undisclosed at this time. Hamnet: Maggie O'Farrell's Bestseller to Be Adapted into Play by Royal Shakespeare Company.

Paul Mescal To Play William Shakespeare:

