An on-stage adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel Hamnet is set to be produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). In it, Charmed famed actor Madeleine Mantock will be playing the lead. Variety, an American media company, reported that Hamnet is set in 1582 and follows the life of Agnes Hathaway, a natural healer who meets the Latin tutor, William Shakespeare. They create a life together, and soon Shakespeare moves to London to chase the world of theatre. Russell Crowe and Girlfriend Britney Theriot Refused Service at an Australian Restaurant over the Dress Code.

While Hathaway stays back raising his three children. 'Hamnet' at the age of eleven is taken from his beloved parents by the plague, and each of them must deal with their grief on their own. But the deepest anguish gives birth to something truly amazing. In the stage adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel Mantock will be playing the role of Hathaway with Tom Varey enacting Shakespeare, also an RSC debut. The cast for the play also includes Peter Wight, Sarah Belcher, Will Brown, Haydn Burke, Ajani Cabey, Faye Campbell, Frankie Hastings, Karl Haynes, Alex Jarrett, Hannah McPake, Rose Riley, Elizabeth Rider, Harmony Rose-Bremner and Obioma Ugoala, according to the Variety an American news organisation's report. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's Cute Kiss at Mumbai Airport Wins Hearts on the Internet, Video Goes Viral - Watch.

It will be co-produced by Neal Street Productions and Hera Pictures. The adaptation is directed by RSC acting artistic director Erica Whyman. This theatre adaptation will have its world premiere in the newly restored Swan theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in April, marking the re-opening of the venue for the first time in over three years following the pandemic. The Last of Us Episode 7 Review: Fans Praise the Show’s Adaptation of ‘Left Behind’, Laud the Performances of Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid.

According to Variety, the play is written by Lolita Chakrabarti who said, "Writing this play was made even more challenging due to the huge impact Maggie O'Farrell's novel has had. Every reader seems to have a very personal relationship with this story. Shakespeare is studied, examined and lauded across the world and at times, it has felt presumptuous of me to add my own flavour to this iconic man." Chakrabarti continued, "It is a great privilege to look at the Shakespeares through my detailed research and personal lens. This woman behind the playwright is a fascinating character and after studying Maggie's book, it is clear to me now that her son was the inspiration for one of our greatest pieces of English literature".

As per Variety, Hamnet has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide and was named both Waterstones Book of the Year and winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2020. Meanwhile. O'Farrell was named the winner of the 2020 Women's Prize for Fiction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)