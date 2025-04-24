For over two centuries, it has been widely assumed that William Shakespeare left his wife, Anne Hathaway behind in Stratford-upon-Avon when he moved to London and that his decision to leave her only a modest bequest in his will hinted at estrangement or resentment. However, a newly examined letter fragment addressed to ‘Good Mrs Shakespeare’ suggests that the couple may have shared a residence in central London between 1600 and 1610, challenging the long-held narrative of separation and new insight into the Bard’s marriage. This discovery comes from the research of Professor Matthew Steggle, a scholar in the Department of English at the University of Bristol. The letter, unexpectedly discovered within the binding of a book in Hereford claims that Shakespeare was refusing to provide funds to a young orphan named John Butts. Instead, the writer appeals directly to Mrs. Shakespeare, requesting financial assistance from her. World Poetry Day 2025: William Shakespeare, Emily Dickinson and More, 5 Famous English Poets That Have Made Long Lasting Influence.

Shakespeare Letter To His Wife

I've read @MatthewSteggle's exceptionally thoroughly researched article and it is, if not conclusive, very very plausible. https://t.co/pxPjP1F7Fe — Sir Jonathan Bate (@profbate) April 23, 2025

