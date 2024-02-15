Invincible prepares for an explosive second half! After leaving audiences on a cliffhanger in November, the animated superhero series returns with four new episodes packed with action and peril. As per a new tease, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) faces a multitude of threats: the villainous Viltrumites, the dimension-hopping Angstrom Levy (Sterling K Brown), and the mind-controlling Sequids. As Earth comes under attack, Mark wrestles with his father's legacy while fighting to protect his family and the planet. X-Men '97 Trailer: Marvel Studios' Animated Series To Premiere On Disney+ On March 20 (Watch Video).

Watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)