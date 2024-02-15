After years of anticipation, the Marvel animated series X-Men '97 is finally set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20. The show will follow a group of mutants using their powers to protect a world that fears them, facing a dangerous new future across ten episodes with a runtime similar to What If...?. Featuring most of the original X-Men: The Animated Series cast alongside new actors, the series marks the beginning of Disney+'s exploration of the 1990s X-Men universe. According to reports, Marvel Studios is already working on Season 2, which is expected to premiere in 2025. Disney+ Day: X-Men'97 Announced by Marvel For The Streaming Service!.

Watch X-Men '97 Trailer Here:

