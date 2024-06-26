The trailer for Netflix's upcoming film The Union is here! Starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, the action-comedy features the story of high school sweethearts who turn into super spies and embark on a thrilling mission. Roxanne (played by Berry) finds herself back in contact with her ex-boyfriend Mike (portrayed by Wahlberg) after a prolonged separation. Working for The Union agency, Roxanne is tasked with recovering a leaked list of US spies, and she believes Mike is the perfect person for the job. Directed by Julian Farino, The Union also stars JK Simmons, Mike Colter, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Alice Lee, among others. The Union is coming to Netflix on August 16. Flight Risk: Mark Wahlberg’s Action-Packed Thriller to Hit Theatres on October 18, 2024.

Watch ‘The Union’ Trailer Here:

