Ivan Reitman, popularly known to helm films such as Meatballs, Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II among others, has passed away at the age of 75. His family confirmed to the AP that the filmmaker passed away in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California.

Ivan Reitman Dies At 75

LOS ANGELES (@AP) Ivan Reitman, influential filmmaker behind 'Animal House' and 'Ghostbusters,' has died at 75, family says. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) February 14, 2022

