The trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was finally dropped on January 29 by Sony Pictures Entertainment. The high-octane trailer features a supernatural creature blessed with frosty powers. The Ghostbusters team takes on this new challenge of saving the world from freezing and saving humanity. The new Ghostbuster movie will act as a sequel to the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The Spengler family join forces with the original Ghostbusters to take on the new evil force. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Logan Kim and Annie Potts. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit the big screens on March 22, 2024. Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Trailer: Paul Rudd, Ernie Hudson's Film Unites New and Original Ghostbusters To Battle an Ancient Evil Threatening a Second Ice Age (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Ghostbusters-Frozen Empire Here:

