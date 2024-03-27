Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook executives reportedly developed a secret tool that allowed them to spy on the users' data on other social media platforms. It helped them decrypt and analyze the usage of rival apps like YouTube, Snapchat and Amazon. According to a report by TechCrunch, the secret project was launched in 2016 and could intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using SnapChat's app and its servers. The newly revealed documents reportedly suggested that Facebook's "Project Ghostbusters" was part of the the In-App Action Panel or IAPP program which used a techniques to intercept and decrypt traffic on users on competitor platforms. Elon Musk reacted to the post by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) saying, "Not out of character". Misleading Ads in India: Department of Consumer Affairs and Advertising Standard Council of India Join Hands to Curb Misleading Advertisements in Digital Age.

Facebook Initiated Secret Project To Spy on Users of SnapChat, Amazon, and YouTube:

Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives secretly developed a tool to decrypt and analyze the usage of rival apps like Snapchat, YouTube, and Amazon. They used their VPN app, Onavo, to decrypt and analyze Snapchat's encrypted traffic, giving them insights into the… pic.twitter.com/anP3URnNNU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 27, 2024

Elon Musk Reacting to Facebook's "Project Ghostbusters":

Not out of character — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2024

