In a shocking turn of events, Rapper J Stash is no more. As per multiple reports, the Florida rapper who was formerly affiliated with the Rich The Kid has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 28. The reports further elaborates that Rapper J Stash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, shot his girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three children before taking his own life. This incident took place in Temple City, Los Angeles on New Year’s Day. One of the kids reportedly called 911 to inform about the murder-suicide that happened at their LA home.

Rapper J Stash Dies By Suicide

