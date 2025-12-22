Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial, Dhurandhar, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. The Ranveer Singh-starrer action thriller arrived in theatres on December 5 and instantly connected with audiences through its gripping plot and, notably, a standout dance sequence featuring Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait. The sequence is set to the Arabic track “Fa9la” by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. Arjun Rampal, who impressed viewers with his role as ISI agent Major Iqbal, is also trying his hand at DJing. The 53-year-old actor recently entertained fans at a club in Gurugram. While partygoers were already vibing to his mixes, Arjun surprised everyone by dropping a remix version of “Fa9la” during his set, leaving the crowd wanting more. A viral video shows Rampal playing the track as the crowd responds enthusiastically upon recognising the familiar tune. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Arjun Rampal Shows How To Mix Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Track ‘FA9LA’ During Gurgram Club Gig – Watch Video

