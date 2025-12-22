Actor James Ransone, known for his memorable roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, has passed away at the age of 46. According to reports, the actor was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on Friday, December 19. The news has left fans and the entertainment industry deeply saddened. As per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ransone died by suicide. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at his home and conducted a death investigation. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected in the case. James Ransone rose to fame for playing Ziggy Sobotka in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire and later gained wide recognition for portraying Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. Just days before his passing his wife, Jamie McPhee had shared a fundraiser supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Ransone is survived by his wife and their two children. Lee Soon Jae, South Korea’s Prolific Film, TV and Theatre Actor, Dies at 91; Funeral Details Inside.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

