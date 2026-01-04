In the first Catalan derby of the year, Espanyol managed to almost upset Barcelona in their La Liga 2025-26 match; however, Dami Olmo and Robert Lewandowski managed to pull the defending champions through to their first win in 2026. The contest remained goalless till the 85th minute, with both teams trying their best to draw first blood, which came via Olmo's strike for Barca, who opened the scoring for the visitors. Star Lewandowski doubled Barcelona's lead in the 90th minute, ensuring the Hansi Flick-coached club secured a hard-fought win. This win helped Barca stretch their lead in La Liga 2025-26 standings ahead of Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe Suffers Knee Injury, Real Madrid Star Set To Be Sidelined For Several Weeks.

Barcelona Earns Hard-Fought Win

First win of 2026 ✅ pic.twitter.com/hXOBGmHetH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2026

