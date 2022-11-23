With Avatar: The Way of Water clocking in at around three hours and 12 minutes, James Gunn has reminisced about the uphill battle it took him to maintain the first film's runtime. Well, not exactly that uphill. When a Fox executive came knocking to his door asking him to reduce the original Avatar's length, Cameron just had one reply for him. Avatar–The Way of Water Trailer: James Cameron’s Film Glimpses Pandora’s Underwater Creatures and It’s a Visual Delight (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

James Cameron says he told a Fox exec to “get the fuck out of his office” after he begged him to give ‘AVATAR’ a shorter runtime. (Source: https://t.co/5TrMSWDx8h) pic.twitter.com/1VBQZ4CRko — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)