The much-anticipated trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water aka Avatar 2 is here! Directed by James Cameron, the upcoming film will showcase the Sully family’s life and the battle they fight to stay alive. The trailer gives glimpses of Pandora’s underwater creatures and it is indeed a visual spectacle. Starring Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Kate Winslet as Ronal among others, the Avatar 2 is all set to be released on December 16. Avatar–The Way of Water: Ahead of Avatar 2’s Release, Producer Jon Landau Shares Special Message for Indian Audience on Twitter.

Watch The Trailer Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Below:

