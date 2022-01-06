American singer and songwriter John Mayer has tested positive for COVD-19 on Thursday (January 6) and he will not be performing in Playing in the Sand event in Riviera Cancun, which will take place from January 7 to 10. His band Dead and Company took to Instagram and informed about the news and wrote, "Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming 'Playing in the Sand' event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10. We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have - Bobby Weir."

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dead & Company (@deadandcompany)

