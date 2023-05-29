In a surprising turn of events, Johnny Depp, the enigmatic actor, shared news of an unfortunate ankle fracture. As a result, he made the difficult decision to reschedule his upcoming shows, disappointing fans worldwide. Depp revealed that he sustained a hairline fracture on his ankle during his travels from Cannes to Albert Hall. Unfortunately, the fracture worsened over time, causing him additional discomfort. Johnny Depp Says He’s ‘Proud’ of His ‘Rotting Teeth’ with ‘Loads of Cavities’ as He Appears at Cannes 2023. Check Out The News Here: Johnny Depp reveals that he has fractured his ankle and has rescheduled his upcoming shows. pic.twitter.com/yRJrrjuZuG — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 29, 2023

