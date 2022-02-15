After less than two months of dating, Kanye West and Julia Fox have reportedly called off their relationship. The two had started dating after they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Julia’s rep revealed to Page Six that ‘they are no longer together’. The rep also cited, ‘Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators’. Julia Fox Clarifies She’s Not Dating Kanye West for Fame or Money, Says ‘I’ve Dated Billionaires My Entire Adult Life’.

Kanye West And Julia Fox Call It Quits

