As the long-awaited trial of the suspects involved in the 2016 Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian begins in France, public interest around the high-profile case has been reignited across social platforms. Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery took place during Paris Fashion Week nearly nine years ago and remains one of the most shocking celebrity crimes in recent history. At the time, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint by masked assailants who posed as police officers, restrained her and stole more than USD 10 million worth of jewelry from her private apartment. The event not only made international headlines but also deeply impacted the star, leading her to reassess her public image, security measures and personal priorities. As courtroom proceedings commence in Paris, fans and followers are revisiting a powerful moment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), in which Kim emotionally recounts the terrifying ordeal to her family. Paris Armed Robbery Trial: Kim Kardashian To Testify in Trial Over Robbery Incident Where She Was ‘Tied Up, Locked in Bathroom, and Robbed of Jewelry Worth Millions’.

Kim Kardashian's Emotional Recount Of 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian reveals harrowing details of her Paris robbery on #KUWTK: https://t.co/FwGrdEpe7o pic.twitter.com/EOIIGBKEkZ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 20, 2017

