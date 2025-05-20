Kim Kardashian’s latest appearance has created a buzz online. After testifying at the trial of the gang accused of robbing her at gunpoint in 2016, the reality TV star, who returned to Los Angeles, was spotted seemingly debuting new nipple piercings. At least that’s what the viral videos continue to claim. Captured in a sheer black T-shirt, Kim K’s new photos have sparked a possible trinket buzz. But did she really get the nipple piercings? While Kim is yet to comment on the latest buzz, it must be noted that the pointed display could also be her undergarment, which she laAfter testifying at the trial of the gang accused of robbing her at gunpoint in 2016, the reality TV star, who returned to Los Angeles, was spotted seemingly debuting new nipple piercings. unched under her SKIMS brand in 2023. Kris Jenner’s Facelift Photos: The Kardashians’ Momager’s Striking Youthful Appearance at 69 Sparks Online Reactions.

Did Kim Kardashian Get Nipple Piercings?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)