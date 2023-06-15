In a heartwarming moment at the US premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ke Huy Quan surprised Harrison Ford, his former co-star from the iconic film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The unexpected appearance of Quan, who portrayed the endearing character Short Round, brought immense joy to Ford and the audience. A video capturing the emotional reunion has since gone viral, evoking nostalgia and fond memories among fans of the franchise. Quan's surprise visit served as a testament to the enduring camaraderie between the cast members and added an extra layer of excitement to the highly anticipated premiere. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny To Release in India a Day Earlier Than in the US!.

Check Out The Video Here: