Loki Season 2, Episode 5, titled "Science/Fiction," had fans buzzing with excitement and emotions. Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki, and the episode's exploration of new powers, encounters with alternate timelines, and Loki's inner struggles added depth to the character and storyline. Fans were thoroughly engaged with the thrilling and emotionally charged journey, leaving them with plenty of goosebumps moments to savor. Check out reactions below. Loki Season 2 Review: Tom Hiddleston-Owen Wilson's Chemistry Sparkles Again and Ke Huy Quan Steals the Spotlight!

You Go Loki!

Everyone's Spaghetti, Even Mom

Spoilers for Loki S2 episode 5 - - - - - OH MY GOD the visuals of a universe decaying are insane, nothing is safe everyone is spaghetti this is madness #Lokipic.twitter.com/lqxVDGtNs6 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) November 3, 2023

Tom as Loki = A Gem

I'm just going to say that Tom Hiddleston was born to be #Loki and that in episode 5 Tom just showed what a wonderful actor he is. pic.twitter.com/CSMH1UarXy — Best of Tom Hiddleston / Loki s2 (@bestoftwh) November 3, 2023

So Beautiful, So Elegant

MY GOODNESS! What an HEART-WARMING Episode. 💚 Loki S2 – Episode 5 is truly the most BEAUTIFUL episode yet, it has all the heart and emotion it needs. It was absolutely MESMERIZING! 🥹😍 It lived upto it's hype & get super excited for finale. Can’t wait...#Loki#LokiSeason2pic.twitter.com/lwWYYPSs2S — Ketan | Loki Era 💚 (@TheNameIsKetan) November 3, 2023

We're Witnessing Perfection

DUDE! EPISODE 5 of #LokiSeason2 WAS FUCKING PERFECT OMG! I'm Completely Mind Blown from What I Just Witnessed in This Episode, Probably The Best One in #LokiS2 BUT THE ENDING OMG I CANT WAIT FOR THE S2 FINALE & Just 1000/10!!! #LOKI IS THE BEST MCU SHOW ON DISNEY+!!! pic.twitter.com/Eh8bnbjRKL — Matthias (@Mat136Dro247) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)