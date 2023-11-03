Loki Season 2, Episode 5, titled "Science/Fiction," had fans buzzing with excitement and emotions. Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki, and the episode's exploration of new powers, encounters with alternate timelines, and Loki's inner struggles added depth to the character and storyline. Fans were thoroughly engaged with the thrilling and emotionally charged journey, leaving them with plenty of goosebumps moments to savor. Check out reactions below. Loki Season 2 Review: Tom Hiddleston-Owen Wilson's Chemistry Sparkles Again and Ke Huy Quan Steals the Spotlight! 

You Go Loki!

Everyone's Spaghetti, Even Mom 

Tom as Loki = A Gem

So Beautiful, So Elegant 

We're Witnessing Perfection 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)